The top 15 places to eat near the University of Toronto campus

Students and staff at the University of Toronto have the good fortune of being located in the midst of varied downtown deliciousness. Students need not stray too far for a snack between classes, with many quality options right beside their lecture halls.

Here are my picks for some of the top restaurants and cafés near the downtown University of Toronto campus.

Smoothie aficionados gravitate toward Innis Café on campus, where smoothies and juices are made fresh to order. Innis is known for its really friendly staff, who work quickly to make your sandwich or salad so you don't miss a second of that enthralling microeconomics lecture.

MeeT You 177 on College is good to go for both bubble tea and Chinese food, it's also just mere minutes from U of T. They've got food favourites like Kung Pao chicken, dumplings and beef with vegetables. Wash it all down with a milk tea before class.

Missed a few meals cramming for exams? Head to this all-you-can-eat Japanese barbecue joint on Bloor Street near St. George station. Here you'll find a huge range of meats, veggies and even gluten-free options, all cooked over a smokeless gas grill.

The Clubhouse is stacked with sandwich options. Stop by for a quick soup snack or take a hearty pork sandwich to go when you're running between buildings for back-to-back lectures.

Here you can grab a slushie, becoming the insurmountable envy of all your classmates. In the summertime, that is. Located on the ground floor of a residence building, Reznikoff is one U of T spot with lots of grab-and-go options, like salads, pastries, coffee, and wraps.

Croutons is a Middle Eastern grab and go salad spot on Spadina that does delivery. If you're looking for something a bit heartier, they also serve donair and falafel.

If old reliables are your thing you'll like Sid's in the Sidney Smith building for its staples, like Gourmet Burger House, Sambal and Tortillas. There's also a Tim Hortons so you can be sure that your coffee needs are met.

Galleria Supermarket has a variety of grab and go Asian snacks and meals on hand, as well as grocery items for reasonable prices if you're looking to stock up for a long night of studying.

Everything tastes better with a generous recline, and One Hour certainly has the seating to deliver. Lots of communal tables, movable bean bag chairs and free Wi Fi make it an ideal spot for individual or group study, with various teas, desserts, and noodle soups for fuel.

This Bay Street food and bubble tea place serves up both full meals and snacks to keep you going no matter what schedule you're on. They're open until midnight and you'll often find people huddled in the booths with laptops open.

When you're looking for a change of pace and want somewhere to sit back, relax and have a few brews, check out Brewhaha on Prince Arthur Avenue. They've got craft beers to suit every palette and a simple menu of bar food to munch on.

Einstein's is one of U of T's go-to after-exam spots. Be it proximity, the charming underground vibe, or utterly fantastic wings, students seem to swarm this College Street pub for post-lecture snacks and drinks.

This noodle spot on Harbord Street serves fresh, hand-pulled noodles in both soups and stir-frys. They're open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, so if you find yourself staying late on campus, swing by for a hearty meal to refresh your mind.

In the Junior Common Room (the 'JCR', to those in the know) of University College ('UC', ibid.) lies Diabolos', a quaint little café that offers fair trade coffee, tea, and snacks. Student-owned and operated, Diablos has freshly baked muffins, vegan treats and, uh, butter chicken.

This cute bakery on Harbord Street is the place to go for gluten-free goods. They've also got coffee, breakfast sandwiches and lunch melts that you can pick up to go along with your sugar boost.