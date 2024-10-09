City
Becky Robertson
Posted a day ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto parking

Toronto could soon be getting Ferris wheels just for cars

City
Becky Robertson
Posted a day ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Parking in Toronto only seems to be getting more expensive and harder to find as the city grows, but a fancy — and kind of fun — new form of car storage may be on the way in the near future.

Vertical parking solutions popularized in cities like New York have never really been a thing in T.O., but companies that specialize in these designs have been trying to change that.

The latest is Curban Boundaries, which offers, among other things, a sort of Ferris wheel for cars that optimizes space in tight urban areas like our downtown core.

City Hall Watcher newsletter creator Matt Elliott wrote in his latest issue that the brand recently registered to pitch its tech to the City. While nothing has come of it yet, he notes that the concept could be "right up Premier Doug Ford's alley."

For those who may feel a little uneasy about their vehicle taking a ride many storeys into the air, the firm assures on its very rudimentary website that the metal structures are safe and secure, controlled by an integrated computer system that brings your ride back down to earth in less than two minutes once you're ready to leave.

As existing parking real estate is converted into condosaffordable housing, bike lanes, and more, the idea isn't an awful one and could certainly be something to consider — because even as we move away from car-centric infrastructure, some people in the GTA will always choose to drive.

Lead photo by

Curban Boundaries Inc.
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Metrolinx plan could send 400 dump trucks through Toronto neighbourhood every day

Ontario companies allegedly charging foreign workers tens of thousands of dollars for jobs

Toronto was just named the best city for young Canadians to work in

People filmed risking lives for social media photos on edge of Ontario's Niagara Falls

Anger after multiple viral videos show illegal fishing in rivers across Ontario

A giant glowing wall now divides Toronto destination from Gardiner Expressway

Horrifying fungus native to Ontario looks like it's covered in teeth and blood

Toronto is planning a total transformation of major street