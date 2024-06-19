Toronto found to have some of the most expensive parking costs in the world

Toronto motorists may not be the most loved group, but if you drive in the city, you know how frustrating it can be to navigate by car. Half of the battle is just finding a parking spot, an increasingly arduous task that will cost you a pretty penny once you finally do secure a space.

The amount that people pay to park in T.O. is actually far more than non-drivers may realize, reiterated in a new study that puts some of Toronto's fees among the highest in the world.

Car rental website DiscoverCars.com recently assessed hourly parking rates and parking ticket amounts all over the globe to form rankings of the locales with the highest and lowest-priced parking.

Unfortunately, Toronto came ninth on the former list, tied with Dublin and following Amsterdam, Chicago, London, Copenhagen, Seattle, Sydney, Edinburgh, and Barcelona.

We were the only Canadian city in an index that was otherwise dominated by European metropolises.

Based on the site's metrics, which examined 80 of the world's busiest cities and came up with scores based on the two factors mentioned above, Toronto came in with a score of 127, with 160 being the highest in the analysis.

This is largely due to us having some of the largest infraction fines in the world, running at an average of $176.11 per ticket — far more than Dublin's, which are around $130.50 per ticket. But, Toronto's hourly parking rates are slightly cheaper than the Irish city, averaging out at $3.32 an hour compared to Dublin's $4.03.

"Whether exploring Toronto's CN Tower or St. Patrick's Cathedral in Ireland's capital, stay aware of the nearby parking meters and laws and your pockets will be fuller and your memories richer," DiscoverCars's experts wrote of the tied urban areas.

On the flip side, there were no Canadian entries on the most economical cities to park in list, which included Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Rio de Janeiro, Ankara, Belgrade, Cape Town, Belo Horizonte, Istanbul, Bucharest and Sao Paulo.