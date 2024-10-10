People filmed risking lives for social media photos on edge of Ontario's Niagara Falls

Though being an "influencer in the wild" is far more acceptable now than it was in the early days of platforms like Instagram and TikTok, there is still a healthy level of shame attached to some filming behaviour in public, and rightfully so.

Flouting the risks to the safety of themselves and others, some people continue to showcase their stupidity and desperation for internet virality by venturing into subway tunnels, scaling buildings, laying on train tracks, riding on moving trains and more — like one duo who was seen gleefully snapping photos of one another right on the edge of Niagara Falls this past week.

Footage taken by a third party who was safely behind the public barriers shows what appears to be a man and woman hanging out frighteningly close to death on the rim of the geographical feature.

As the woman sits and takes selfies and casually readjusting her position as if she wasn't on the lip of the 57-metre-tall cliff above rushing, frigid waters below, the man appears to film his own video, likewise from far too close to the edge.

"Look at those crazy people... oh my god," the bystander filming from afar says as he zooms in and out to show the spectacle the two culprits made of themselves.

Photos snapped by astounded onlookers in the safe zone have also made their way onto social media, depicting the man crouching down at one point for a photo shoot of the woman, who, for whatever reason, decided it was wise to not just perform the stunt but to do so in a conspicuous neon pink outfit.

The two are being appropriately roasted in the comments sections, with some calling this an instance of "natural selection" and saying things like "shorty out here risking her life for one Snapchat/Instagram post" and "just shows clout is more important than your own life."

The Niagara Parks Commission and the Niagara Parks Police Service remind the public that the exploit is not just potentially fatal and idiotic, but illegal.

"Climbing on or over the retaining wall is not only incredibly dangerous, but it is also an offence under the regulations of the Niagara Parks Act and the Trespass to Property Act," the agencies, which are now looking into this incident, tells blogTO.

"In addition to associated fines, individuals could be issued a notice under the Trespass to Property Act prohibiting their entry into Niagara Parks and some circumstances could result in criminal prosecution."

They also mention that the retaining wall overlooking the falls has plenty of universal signage prohibiting climbing of any kind, so people have no excuse not to know the rules, even if they lack the common sense that keeps the vast majority of people safely behind the railing. The area is also patrolled regularly by the authorities to prevent such reckless behaviour.

"Members of the public are reminded to follow the posted signage at all times," they add.