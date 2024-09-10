City
Becky Robertson
Posted 12 hours ago
Enormous lineup of hopefuls looking to apply at Toronto job fair shows reality of market

Canada's unemployment rate has hit a high not seen in years, with Ontario the second-worst province to find a job in as of August, especially for young people.

Along with a distressing rise in people unable to pay their bills and relying on EI across the province, the competition for all sorts of roles seems to be growing ever fiercer.

Viral videos have shown lineups circling blocks for the chance at everything from restaurant and retail positions to postings for security firms and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The latest continuation of this trend was seen at a career fair at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre last week, where hundreds waited in lines that snaked all around the venue to apply.

One clip of the frenzy, shared on social media on Saturday, has generated a lot of discussion about the current state of things in the city and the country at large, which many feel to be quite frustrating and hopeless, especially in the jobs department.

The event in question appears to be one held by Career Fair Canada on Thursday connecting candidates with companies looking to hire, as well as recruiting and training services.

"The event saw a fantastic turnout [and] the energy was intense," organizers tell blogTO, saying exhibitors met with "hundreds" of eager job-seekers.

While they say the day was an "incredible success," this may moreso have been in the eyes of those with roles to fill, rather than those vying against so many others for a limited number of opportunities.

And, the hundreds of who have jumped in to comment on the footage find it nothing but concerning.

For the hundreds of thousands in the city who are still jobless, Career Fair Canada is hosting another fair at the Pearson Convention Centre on October 10.

