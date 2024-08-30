Road closures in Toronto for the 2024 Labour Day long weekend

The Labour Day long weekend in Toronto is all about getting some well-deserved rest and relaxation, so it's important to keep up-to-speed on the impending road closures to avoid headaches.

On Monday, Sept. 2, the annual Labour Day Parade will take to the streets of downtown Toronto starting at 9:30 a.m., with paraders gathering at Queen West and University.

The parade then travels west along Queen to Dufferin and south on Dufferin before entering the Exhibition grounds.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, the following roads will be closed in the city until approximately 2 p.m. when the parade makes it to the CNE.

University from Adelaide West to Dundas West

Armoury Street from University to Chestnut Street

Centre Avenue from Armoury Street to Dundas West

Queen West from Bay to Dufferin

York from Queen West to Richmond West

Dufferin from Queen West to CNE Entrance

You'll also likely want to avoid the area of Lake Shore West between Strachan and Fort York Boulevard this weekend. While the streets are technically open, the CNE closing weekend-induced congestion is enough to drive even the most level-headed of commuters to madness.

On top of that British Columbia Road between Lake Shore West and the Dufferin Bridge will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on Aug 31, until 11:59 p.m. on Sept 2.

Beyond the parade, there are a number of other road closures around the city that could affect your travel plans.

The intersection of Queen and Spadina remains closed for electrical work between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. until Sept 6, and portions of the DVP, both north and southbound, will be closed at various points over the long weekend.

While a slew of ongoing closures still plague the Gardiner Expressway, this weekend, the eastbound Lake Shore on ramp at Jarvis will also be closed, with service restored at midnight on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Danforth will be closed between Birchmount and Variety Village starting at midnight on Sunday, Sept 1 until 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept 2 for the Taste of Bangladesh Festival, and later, from 4 a.m. on Sept 2 until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept 3, Danforth will be closed between Victoria Park and Sibley for Banglafest.