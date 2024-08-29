CNE Air Show already sparking wave of complaints from Toronto residents

If you're planning on staying in the city this Labour Day weekend, you'll most definitely hear the roaring booms and reverberating sounds of fighter jets that will perform a series of risky stunts and synchronized maneuvers as part of the annual Canadian International Air Show (CIAS).

The show, which is returning for its 75th year, takes place in conjunction with the end of the CNE to bid farewell to the summer season.

Although the show's official practice runs are scheduled for Friday between 12 p.m. and 3:40 p.m., jets could be heard screaming overhead around the noon hour on Thursday, resulting in a wave of complaints online.

The CIAS faces heated criticism virtually every year, especially regarding its impact on people from war-torn countries who may be triggered by the show's ear-piercing sounds.

Happy “WHAT THE FUCK WAS THA- oh, right. It’s the Air Show” Day, Toronto. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 29, 2024

Many Toronto residents have also expressed concern for their pets, who are visibly shaken and panicked by the blaring noise.

*blows off dust on a crate brought up from basement

*opens crate

*takes out ancient parchment and reads aloud:

📣: The Toronto Air Show is the worst — Mitch Pollock (@mitchellpollock) August 29, 2024

Despite the show being established as an end-of-summer tradition in Toronto, many continue to demand that the event's location be moved outside of the city to accommodate those affected by its sounds.

Only this accursed airshow could make me a NIMBY — Anthony Milton (@C_AnthonyMilton) August 29, 2024

"Oh great. It's that time of year again where I regret my life decision of living downtown when the air show practices for FOUR STRAIGHT DAYS," one resident wrote on X.

The air shows in Toronto are my least fav part of the year keep your loud fucking planes and place them where the sun doesn’t shine. Hope that helps xo. — 𝕏𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕒 🌿✨✍️ (@xavagestarlight) August 29, 2024

Last year, some residents even measured the show's sound levels, which they alleged reached between 81.4 dB to a high of 110 dB. For comparison, construction tools register sounds closer to 100 dB, while a jackhammer could dish out 125 dB.

Ahh, one of my favourite sounds of the summer in Toronto. The roar of fighter jets rehearsing for the air show. — Dan Robertson (@pdrobertson) August 29, 2024

This year, the Air Show is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 31; Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2, with shows running each day between noon and 3:40 p.m.

fam the CNE air show scares me every year 😭 — yb (@YUNGBRAT333) August 29, 2024

This year's lineup includes heart-shopping performances by the Royal Air Forces Red Arrows, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and the United States Air Forces F-22 Raptor.