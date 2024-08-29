City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
air show toronto

CNE Air Show already sparking wave of complaints from Toronto residents

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you're planning on staying in the city this Labour Day weekend, you'll most definitely hear the roaring booms and reverberating sounds of fighter jets that will perform a series of risky stunts and synchronized maneuvers as part of the annual Canadian International Air Show (CIAS)

The show, which is returning for its 75th year, takes place in conjunction with the end of the CNE to bid farewell to the summer season. 

Although the show's official practice runs are scheduled for Friday between 12 p.m. and 3:40 p.m., jets could be heard screaming overhead around the noon hour on Thursday, resulting in a wave of complaints online. 

The CIAS faces heated criticism virtually every year, especially regarding its impact on people from war-torn countries who may be triggered by the show's ear-piercing sounds. 

Many Toronto residents have also expressed concern for their pets, who are visibly shaken and panicked by the blaring noise. 

Despite the show being established as an end-of-summer tradition in Toronto, many continue to demand that the event's location be moved outside of the city to accommodate those affected by its sounds. 

"Oh great. It's that time of year again where I regret my life decision of living downtown when the air show practices for FOUR STRAIGHT DAYS," one resident wrote on X

Last year, some residents even measured the show's sound levels, which they alleged reached between 81.4 dB to a high of 110 dB. For comparison, construction tools register sounds closer to 100 dB, while a jackhammer could dish out 125 dB.

This year, the Air Show is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 31; Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2, with shows running each day between noon and 3:40 p.m. 

This year's lineup includes heart-shopping performances by the Royal Air Forces Red Arrows, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and the United States Air Forces F-22 Raptor. 

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Alleged drunk driver in Ontario tries to start car missing its engine after crash

New report says people in their 20s now struggling the most with quality of life in Toronto

Here's when Toronto's new park with fake beach and skyline lookout will open

CNE Air Show already sparking wave of complaints from Toronto residents

Canada explains 'generous' changes to international student work hours

Someone made an elaborate model of Toronto and you can 3D print it for free

New report slams the ludicrously high cost of building transit in Toronto

An actual alligator has been on the loose in an Ontario lake for weeks