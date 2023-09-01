Someone measured the noise levels from the Toronto Air Show

The annual Canadian International Air Show takes place in Toronto this weekend, showcasing some daring, heart-stopping performances by some of the world's top pilots as part of the CNE.

In its 74th year, practice for the 2023 show has already begun, as any resident of Toronto will be able to tell you based on all of the noise echoing from overhead as the stunts are tested out above the city skyline before the first day of the event itself tomorrow.

Given that the air show is all anyone online seems to be talking about, a few people decided to actually measure the volume of the practice sessions that took place over Thursday and Friday afternoons.

I got up to 104- and the noise lasted more than 20 seconds. #nomorenoiseto — Pink Helmet TO (@PinkHelmetTO) September 1, 2023

With eyes and mics to the sky on Friday, one individual measured sound levels from 81.4 dB to a high of 110 dB, which they shared on X along with footage showing the volume as each second passed.

Another supported these findings with their own measurement of 104 dB.

Many sources say that common sounds range from 0 to 140 dbz, with things like rustling leaves and whispers clocking in at around 10–30 dB, and things like a vaccuum cleaner or a toilet flushing nearing 70 dB.

Construction tools may be closer to 100 dB, while a jackhammer could dish out 125 dB.

While the air show levels documented today are not high enough to be of concern, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that "Noise above 70 dB over a prolonged period of time may start to damage your hearing, while loud noise above 120 dB can cause immediate harm to your ears."

Whether or not you've caught glimpses (or echoes) of the aerial acrobats' exercises, you can watch the full show from noon to 3:30 p.m. each day from Saturday, September 2 to Monday, September 4.