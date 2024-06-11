University of Toronto was just crowned one of the most beautiful in the world

The University of Toronto has yet another accolade to boast, crowned the most beautiful university in Canada and one of the most photogenic in the entire world.

A new study from Immerse Education has crowned the world's and country's most beautiful universities, using Instagram and TikTok traffic to determine which educational institutions get the most social media shares.

And if social media clout is, for whatever reason, one of the factors shaping your choice in post-secondary education, Ontario might just be the province for you to pursue your studies.

Ontario is very well represented on the list of Canada's most photogenic universities, taking the top four spots on the ranking and six of the ten entries.

The University of Toronto took the top spot for the most beautiful Canadian university, thanks to 310,981 Instagram posts and 5,053 TikToks showing off its iconic buildings in a range of architectural styles.

York University took the second-place position on the Canadian ranking, with over 200,000 posts across Instagram and TikTok.

U of T also cracked the top ten on Immerse's global list of the best-looking educational institutions, ranking in 9th place just behind the University of Michigan.

It's just the latest global ranking for U of T, which has recently been honoured with inclusions in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, Times Higher Education's World Reputation Rankings, and a list of the world's most sustainable universities.