U of T ranked one of the best universities in the world

The prestigious University of Toronto has maintained its reputation for academic excellence yet again, according to a study that ranked the institution the best in the country across several subject areas.

On Tuesday, global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds officially released its fourteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The list features over 1,500 universities in 96 countries and territories across 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas.

Overall, the University of Toronto was one of the highest-ranking institutions outside of the U.S. and U.K. across all of the subject areas — joining the likes of Berkeley, Cambridge, Harvard, Stanford, and UCLA.

On the global list, the acclaimed institution came in at #10 for arts and humanities, #17 for engineering and technology, #13 for life sciences and medicine, #19 for natural sciences, and #12 for social sciences and management.

The top schools for 2024 rankings are as follows: