Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
university of toronto

U of T ranked one of the best universities in the world

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
The prestigious University of Toronto has maintained its reputation for academic excellence yet again, according to a study that ranked the institution the best in the country across several subject areas. 

On Tuesday, global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds officially released its fourteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject

The list features over 1,500 universities in 96 countries and territories across 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas. 

Overall, the University of Toronto was one of the highest-ranking institutions outside of the U.S. and U.K. across all of the subject areas — joining the likes of Berkeley, Cambridge, Harvard, Stanford, and UCLA. 

On the global list, the acclaimed institution came in at #10 for arts and humanities, #17 for engineering and technology, #13 for life sciences and medicine, #19 for natural sciences, and #12 for social sciences and management. 

The top schools for 2024 rankings are as follows:

  1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 
  2. University of Cambridge 
  3. University of Oxford 
  4. Harvard University 
  5. Stanford University 
  6. Imperial College London 
  7. ETH Zurich
  8. National University of Singapore 
  9. UCL 
  10. University of California, Berkeley 
  11. University of Chicago
  12. University of Pennsylvania 
  13. Cornell University 
  14. The University of Melbourne 
  15. California Institute of Technology 
  16. Yale University 
  17. Peking University 
  18. Princeton University 
  19. The University of New South Wales 
  20. The University of Sydney 
  21. University of Toronto
Lead photo by

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock
