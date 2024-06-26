TTC station's main entrances about to close and remain shuttered until mid-2025

The TTC is warning subway passengers that the two main entrances of a Line 1 station will be closed as of early July for a construction project set to last until mid-2025.

Effective July 8, 2024, Lawrence Station's main entrances at Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue will close off to the public — meaning commuters will have to walk well north of the intersection to transfer between buses and Line 1-Yonge University subway trains.

However, this latest inconvenience to subway commuters will be a short-term pain for long-term gain.

The closure will facilitate the next phase of work on the TTC's Easier Access program, which is adding accessibility features like elevators to every single station on the rapid transit network.

Lawrence station's entrances at the northwest and northeast corners of Yonge and Lawrence will be closed to allow construction work to install elevators at the southwest main entrance.

While it will be a huge improvement for the station, the project will require locals to suffer just a bit for approximately one year. TTC passengers will need to make a short hike roughly two to three blocks north of the main entrances to the secondary north entrances on Yonge Street at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue.

The impending closure of Lawrence's main entrances comes amid another ongoing closure affecting the station's underground bus bays, shuttered for related work on the Easier Access project.

An approximately ten-month closure of Lawrence's bus bays started back in November and is expected to last until later this summer.

During the upcoming closure of station entrances, bus passengers will need to walk to or from the north entrances to connect with surface routes, including stops for the 11C Bayview, 52G Lawrence West and 162 Lawrence-Donway on Lawrence Avenue.

Due to the bus bay closure, the 162 Lawrence-Donway continues to serve as an on-street stop outside of Lawrence Station, while the 52 Lawrence West and 952 Lawrence West Express continue to divert to Eglinton Station via Avenue Road.

TTC subway service is unaffected by the closures, though the escalators linking the concourse and street level will not be accessible during construction.