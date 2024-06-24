The Toronto Pride Parade route map and road closures for 2024

The Toronto Pride Parade 2024 is right around the corner, taking to the streets of downtown Toronto this Sunday, June 30.

The parade is, without a doubt, the biggest event of Pride Month. It is an epic, colourful climax to the month of celebrating the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Toronto and beyond.

Beyond the main parade, other time honoured traditions like the Trans March (June 28, 7 p.m.), Dyke March (June 29, 1 p.m.) and street fair, which runs all weekend long, will also be taking place in Church-Wellesley Village over Pride Weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the Toronto Pride Parade 2024.

Toronto Pride Parade viewing areas

Generally speaking, you can gather anywhere along the parade route to watch along. The longest straight stretch of the parade route runs south on Yonge between Bloor and Dundas, so watching from Yonge tends to be the most popular option.

There will also be free water stations set up in The Village over Pride Weekend so you can stay hydrated and feeling great! On the parade route, there are water stations at Yonge and Carlton and Queen and Bay, with more stations down Church.

There are also accessibility risers to give those with accessibility needs a better view of the action located at the following intersections.

Yonge St and St Mary St (North West corner)

Yonge St and Breadalbane St

Yonge St and Elm St (North West corner)

Yonge St and Edward St

Toronto Pride Parade route map

The Toronto Pride Parade will follow the same route in 2024 as it did last year, launching at the corner of Church and Bloor at 2 p.m., heading west on Bloor, south on Yonge, west on Dundas and ending at Nathan Phillips Square.

The Dyke and Trans Marches follow a similar route but start at Church and Charles, north on Church, west on Bloor, south on Yonge and back east on Gould, finishing back on Church.

Toronto Pride Parade road closures

While the Pride Parade-based road closures specifically for 2024 haven't been announced yet, it's safe to assume they'll look similar to last year as the parade will follow the same route and timing.

Here are the road closures from the 2023 parade to get a general idea of what roads will be closed the day of.

Rosedale Valley Road from Park Road to Bayview Avenue will be shut down starting at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 30. Additional road closures will start at 12 p.m., including:

Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor Street East

Church Street from Park Road to Hayden Street

Bloor Street East from Yonge Street to Ted Rogers Way

At 1:30 p.m., the following roads will be shut down:

Bloor Street West from Bay Street to Ted Rogers Way

Yonge Street from Bloor Street West to Queen Street West

Dundas Street West from University Avenue to Victoria Street

Bay Street from Queen Street to Dundas Street

All roads will re-open at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.