Outrage after yet another person murdered at a TTC station

A man has died as the result of a stabbing at a busy TTC station during the Tuesday evening rush, and people are expressing outrage on social media about the latest homicide on the troubled public transit network.

Police were called to the Jane subway station just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday following reports of an altercation and a male stabbed.

A victim was located just outside of the station, and despite life-saving measures on the scene and emergency transport to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, the man was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses report that a fight broke out on the bus as it arrived at Jane Station, spilling out into the bus bays where the unidentified man was stabbed.

A male and a female suspect were spotted fleeing the scene westbound on Bloor Street, and the Toronto Police homicide squad is now investigating.

Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary released a statement on the stabbing, though many are calling the transit agency boss out for a lack of security and a general state of disrepair.

Folks, this is exactly what happens when TTC has weakened security across the system. Now it’s innocent riders who will suffer.



Ever notice TTC using the phrase “thoughts and prayers” immediately on the first paragraph. https://t.co/ICmQtjYdo2 — Transit News Network (@TransitNews1) June 26, 2024

Another user wrote, "When are you going to post some actual police at the stations to... oh, I don't know… maybe PREVENT this from happening?"

One person called out the TTC's choice to limit commenting on Leary's statement, writing, "Weak statement. Why are citizens prevented from replying to this tweet? What actions will be taken to ensure the safety of the people? This is 'thoughts and prayers' and nothing else."

While this is the first such incident of 2024, it follows a disturbing pattern of violent crime on the TTC that has shocked Toronto in recent years.

The most terrifying incident in the last few years occurred in June 2022, when Nyima Dolma, 28, was set on fire in a random attack on a bus at Kipling Station. Tenzin Norbu of Toronto was charged with first-degree murder and later found not criminally responsible for the killing.

Later that year, two women were stabbed by a stranger at High Park station. Vanessa Kurpiewska, 31, died of her injuries, while a second 37-year-old victim survived with serious injuries.

In March 2023, a teenager died after an unprovoked stabbing at Keele station. The 16-year-old victim was allegedly sitting on a bench in the station when a stranger approached him and stabbed him without provocation.

Multiple people were also horrifyingly pushed from subway platforms onto the tracks in 2022 and 2023.