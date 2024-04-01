TTC to overhaul and rebrand the 29 Dufferin bus route

In a development that's set to redefine public transportation in Toronto, the TTC has announced a whimsical rebranding of its much-maligned 29 Dufferin bus.

Soon to be known as the "29 Magic Express," this reimagined bus route promises to bring a touch of magic to the daily commute, complete with new stops that sound straight out of a fantasy novel.

This innovative initiative, partly inspired by the beloved Harry Potter series, aims to transform the mundane into the extraordinary. The Dufferin bus, a vital north-south artery serving one of the city's most diverse routes, will undergo a magical makeover.

The buses will be adorned with gold design elements, complete with interiors designed to mimic the cozy, enchanted compartments of the 'Hogwarts Express' train that ferries young wizards and witches to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

But the magic doesn't end with the aesthetics. The TTC plans to introduce "magical stops" along the route. These stops, named to sound similar to locations in the Harry Potter universe, will feature specially designed shelters that offer an immersive experience.

TTC spokesperson, Stuart Green, shared his excitement about the project: "We wanted to do something truly unique for Toronto's public transportation system. The Magic Express on Dufferin will offer a magical journey and an intriguing ride for all passengers. It's about adding a little wonder to our daily lives."

Moreover, the TTC is collaborating with local artists and designers to bring the magical stops to life, ensuring that each stop is not only a place to wait for the bus but also a destination in its own right.

Interactive displays, themed artwork, and even occasional live performances will make waiting for the bus an experience unlike any other.

This ambitious project is aimed at promoting public transportation as a viable, enjoyable alternative to driving.

By creating an engaging and themed commuting experience, the TTC hopes to attract more riders, reduce congestion, and make public transit a more integral part of the city's cultural fabric.

Critics may wonder about the practicality of such a fantastical rebranding, but city officials are confident in its potential to boost tourism and local business.

"Imagine tourists coming to Toronto not just for the CN Tower or the Islands, but to ride the Magic Express," said Mayor Olivia Chow. "It's an innovative way to celebrate our city's love for the arts while enhancing our public transit system."

The rebranded Magic Express is set to debut this fall, coinciding with the start of the academic year.