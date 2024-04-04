Shoppers Drug Mart to be investigated over sketchy practices pushed by corporate

Loblaws heir Galen Weston Jr. has more to worry about right now than the forthcoming consumer boycott of his stores, as the authority that oversees the practice of pharmacy in Ontario is set to launch an investigation of Shoppers Drug Mart, a subsidiary of Loblaw Companies Ltd.

The Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) issued a press release last week revealing that it is gearing up to formally look into the drug store chain after "thousands" of pharmacist professionals expressed concern over the pressure for them to conduct unnecessary medication reviews.

People in Ontario are raging about Shoppers Drug Mart and Galen Weston again https://t.co/cRXfcRECbC — blogTO (@blogTO) March 14, 2024

These reviews, performed under the MedsCheck program, are supposed to be 20-30 minute calls conducted on an annual basis only with "eligible" patients, such as those who are taking three or more prescription drugs.

Pharmacies can bill the Province up to $75 for these calls, which they are to make at their own discretion. However, there have been accusations that executives at Shoppers Drug Mart have been pushing increasing MedsCheck targets for different locations.

I've gotten a few of these calls even though my medications haven't changed. I didn't know they charge the government for the calls. I thought they were doing it out of concern foe my health. The jokes is on me. @loblawco @LoblawsON — jamdowngal🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@paulpfed) February 29, 2024

"We heard that pharmacists' concerns about inappropriate pressure to conduct MedsCheck reviews is a symptom of a broader issue involving corporate influence that diminishes their decision-making autonomy as healthcare professionals," OCP wrote on March 25.

"We heard that volume-focused corporate pressure results in sub-optimal care and a greater risk of error. And we heard that these pressures affect the well-being of pharmacists who fear, or experience, reprisal if they fail to meet corporate objectives... we find this deeply troubling and cannot stand by and allow business practices to interfere with the delivery of safe and effective patient care."

OCP expresses zero tolerance for business practices that impede pharmacy professionals’ ability to deliver effective care. Read more at https://t.co/58Or9ZUNqe pic.twitter.com/IQsx9WHNaE — Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCPInfo.com) (@OCPInfo) April 3, 2024

In addressing this issue — which has been making headlines for weeks — the regulatory body says that it will use every tool available, including "legal options" and dedicated probes into "corporate-centric’ interference in registrants’ professional independence which are deemed to fall within our regulatory purview."