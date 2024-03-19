City
Isabelle Docto
Posted an hour ago
canada benefits

All the ways Canadians will get more money from the government this spring

Canadians can expect to get some extra money from the government this spring.

It's only a little over three months into 2024 and Canadians are still grappling with sky-high grocery pricesunaffordable housing and the overall soaring cost of living in Canada.

For those dreading the bills the new year has brought, you could get some relief through the federal government's benefits, credits and rebates if you're eligible.

Here is how and when you could receive more money from the feds this spring.

GST credit

Date you'll receive the money: April 5

The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.

It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.

According to the government, you could get up to:

  • $496 if you are single
  • $650 if you are married or have a common-law partner
  • $171 for each child under the age of 19

You don't need to apply for this credit because you're automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.

Last year, Ottawa doubled the GST credit for six months during the height of inflation.

Canada Child Benefit (CCB)

Date you’ll receive the money: March 20, April 19, May 17

The CCB, a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children, is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Read this to learn if you're eligible, how you can apply and how much you can get.

Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP)

Date you'll receive the money: April 15

The CAIP is a tax-free amount paid to help individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

It's available to residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

It consists of a basic amount and a supplement for residents of small and rural communities and is paid quarterly.

To see if you meet the criteria for province-specific benefits, click here.

Lead photo by

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock
