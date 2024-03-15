Loblaws in Toronto put on blast for yet another outrageously priced grocery item

As Toronto residents continue to grapple with the city's high cost of living and food inflation, grocery giants continue to receive heavy criticism for marking up their items and selling everyday necessities at exorbitant prices.

At this point, shoppers in Ontario have seen it all, from $9 for a pack of romaine lettuce, to $15 for a bottle of maple syrup, to $40 for a pack of chicken — and this latest pricey find is certainly no exception.

In a video uploaded to TikTok by user @faqtorontoo, a Loblaws location in Toronto is called out for selling a bag of apples for $12.99, with the cheapest option shown in the video being $7.99.

$13 bags of apples spotted in Toronto recently



Does anyone actually buy this stuff? Or is it decoration? pic.twitter.com/chb8nF9lS2 — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) March 15, 2024

"You know I'm always looking for a good bargain, we all are. Especially if you're living in Toronto, the prices are ridiculous," the shopper explains in the clip.

"The price, come on. The Weston family, all those people who are shareholders of Loblaw corporation, do you really think these prices are acceptable? Come on, you're having a laugh," the filmer continues, showing all of the pricey apple options available at the location.

As expected, the video ignited lots of discussion about price gouging, the Weston family, and the impacts of rising food inflation on vulnerable communities especially.

The Westons — who are owners of George Weston Ltd. which in turn owns Loblaw Companies Ltd. — made international headlines last month after the staggering amounts they earned in dividends were revealed.

According to an article from The Times, George Weston CEO Galen Weston Jr. and co. took in roughly $45.2 million CAD thanks to their Toronto-based investment arm, Wittington Investments, which saw "soaring profits."

Just recently, the supermarket chain's parent company also announced it plans to open dozens of new stores nationwide and renovate hundreds of other locations.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. will expand its reach with more than 40 new supermarket locations across Canada. The company did note that the 40+ stores set to open will be "new discount stores," meaning likely No Frills or Valu-Mart rather than Loblaws locations.