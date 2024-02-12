Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
galen weston

Loblaw's Galen Weston Jr. and his family just keep getting richer

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If there's anything that can make consumers hate the family behind the Loblaws grocery empire more than they already do, it's finding out how much money they are actually raking in through their domination of Canada's grocery sector and their other business ventures.

The Westons, owners of George Weston Ltd. which in turn owns Loblaw Companies Ltd., are making international headlines this week for the unfathomable amounts they just earned in dividends as a result of skyrocketing profits across brands it has a stake in.

According to The Times, George Weston CEO (and former Loblaw president) Galen Weston Jr. and co. took in £26.6 million — or $45.2 million CAD — thanks largely to its Toronto-based investment arm, Wittington Investments, which saw "soaring profits" of 22 per cent more last year than the year previous.

While Loblaw Companies also enjoyed some stellar profit growth in 2023 while Canadian food bank usage hit record highs, it seemed that for at least part of the year, George Weston Ltd. was reporting lower year-over-year earnings at a measly $498 million in the second quarter alone.

Luckily for the multi-billionaire Westons, through Wittington's they are controlling shareholders of conglomerates like Associated British Foods (itself behind hundreds of brands, including Twinings tea and clothing store chain Primark) and own food-based department store Fortnum & Mason, among many other retailers both overseas and here at home.

Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Valu-Mart, Dominion, Real Canadian Superstore, Zehrs, Independent Grocer, Provigo, Maxi and Atlantic Superstore all fall under the Loblaw's Canadian umbrella, giving the company — and thus, the Westons — control of around 30 per cent of the nation's entire grocery market.

Lead photo by

President's Choice
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Loblaw's Galen Weston Jr. and his family just keep getting richer

Toronto bar known for hosting controversial events is permanently closing

A Toronto Loblaws location will soon become a No Frills

Toronto restaurant offering AYCE buttermilk pancakes for only $17

Ontario brewery flooded with negative reviews after Trudeau visit

You can sample wedding cakes in Toronto without getting married

Toronto vegan bakery responds to rumours of using non-vegan ingredients

You can now get some of Toronto's most popular brunch dishes all day long