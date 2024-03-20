This weekend is about to be a transportation nightmare for Toronto

Transit closures in the Toronto are about to cause major headaches for people in the city this weekend, especially sports fans, says a press release by MLSE.

At this point, it feels like TTC should stand for Toronto Transit Closure, but this weekend it's GO Transit that'll be causing headaches, and with three professional sports games going on this Saturday, frustration might just hit a fever pitch.

Public transportation update for Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto FC and Toronto Marlies game this weekend. pic.twitter.com/VHaCVsaOoD — MLSE PR (@MLSEPR) March 20, 2024

"From Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, March 24, Metrolinx will be making infrastructure upgrades that will impact transportation around BMO Field and Coca-Cola Coliseum," reads a press release recently published by MLSE, warning fans to plan their transport wisely.

There will be no GO Train service to and from Exhibition Station this weekend, cutting off the primary access stop to BMO Field which, with a Toronto FC match at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, is almost certainly going to get messy.

To complicate matters further, there's also a 4 p.m. Toronto Marlies game at Coca-Cola Coliseum, which is also best accessed from Exhibition Station.

There will be replacement buses available from West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville, Clarkson and Union stations, but MLSE urges fans to allot way more time than usual for their commute to the games.

This also applies to anyone with plans in downtown areas that could be impacted by the service changes.

If two isn't enough sports events in the city for you, the Leafs will also be taking on the Oilers at Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, adding further congestion to the already stuffed Toronto infrastructure.

Even if you (like me) don't plan to attend any of this weekend's sports events, everyone in the city should be aware of potentially disruptive traffic over the weekend and plan ahead.