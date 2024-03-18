Photographer captures astonishing shots of Toronto's famous first bald eagle nest

Toronto nature lovers have been absolutely abuzz about the city's new bald eagle inhabitants ever since their nest was spotted earlier this month, the first of its kind ever recorded in the city's history.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is among those organizations who celebrated the news of the now-famous roost on March 7, writing on socials that the nest marked "a historic moment and reflection of the health of our local ecosystem."

While residents are being implored not to look for the nest or bother the creatures to ensure that the birds don't abandon their eggs, one local wildlife photographer — an expert at quietly observing animals in their natural habitat — was able to get some once-in-a-lifetime shots from a safe distance after recognizing footage of the nesting site in a news broadcast.

"I didn't know about the location and none of my photography friends knew either," says photographer Henry Huy, who has managed to nab some stunning shots of local beavers, otters and more in recent months.

But, Australian coverage of the Toronto bald eagles showed a scene that Huy thought he recognized from a recent photography expedition. Wanting to jog his own memory, he headed out to what he thought was the location this weekend.

And, it turns out, his memory served him well.

After waiting for hours in the day's wild weather (which included a few bouts of snow), Huy finally witnessed eagles returning to the nest, one relieving the other flying out in search of food.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would witness the first-ever bald eagle nest in Toronto with two adult eagles taking turns in the nest," Huy said when sharing his photos with blogTO.

"This is a historic event for me because I used to travel to Burlington to photograph the eagles, but have never seen an eagle in the nest like this."

Huy adds that when he visited, there were already a few other people there to see the nest for themselves, so he feels that the secret location "will not last," even with officials' advice for people to stay away.

"I just hope everyone pays attention not to disturb the bald eagles and their nest. The adult eagles did circle around looking at where people were standing, so they do pay attention," he said, adding that the nest site is thankfully designated as off-limits, which will hopefully keep human residents at bay.

Plus, who needs to risk the birds' safety and their own to trek there in person when we have phenomenal, high-quality photos like these that are better than one could spot with the naked eye anyways?