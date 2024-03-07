Bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto for the first time in recorded history

A bald eagle nest has been discovered in Toronto for the first time in recorded history, according to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA).

There's never actually been a documented case of a bald eagle pair nesting in Toronto. The species was once listed as endangered and nearly extinct in the region due to the impacts of hunting and the widespread use of the pesticide dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT).

The pesticide was first registered under the Pest Control Products Act (PCPA) in the 1940s. Although it was never manufactured in Canada, it was widely used in pest control products until the 1960s.

In response to increased environmental and safety concerns, the majority of its uses in Canada were phased out by the mid-1970s. The chemical worked its way into the food chain and strongly interfered with the ability of birds, such as bad eagles, to produce strong eggshells, often causing them to break during incubation or fail to hatch.

Now, thanks to the prohibition of the contaminant, the birds of prey are making a major comeback with regular spotting along the shores of Lake Ontario. In 2023, they were even officially removed from the list of endangered species in the province.

The latest find represents a monumental moment for the region's biodiversity, considering that bald eagles were on the brink of extinction in North America in the 1960s.

Despite their exciting resurgence, people are being asked not to go searching for the nest, with its location intentionally not being disclosed.

"Bald eagles are sensitive creatures, particularly during their nesting period. It would be a disservice to draw public attention to them at this time," TRCA spokesperson Afiya Jilani told CTV News.

"It's crucial to maintain their habitat as it is during a sensitive time and to prioritize their welfare, especially in the early stages of the nesting process."

As of May 2023, Ontario's environment ministry said there were roughly 2,600 bald eagle nests throughout the province.