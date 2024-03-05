New Toronto waterfront attraction to feature swimming pools floating in the lake

An ambitious plan to transform a formerly industrial slip on the Toronto waterfront into a new attraction for the city has evolved behind the scenes since first proposed in March 2021.

In late February, updates were revealed for Waterfront Toronto's vision to redevelop the Parliament Slip into a waterfront destination.

A full three years after first announced, the plan's latest changes have been introduced following extensive engagement with stakeholders, government partners, the Waterfront Design Review Panel, as well as local businesses and community residents.

Feedback during these consultations has shaped an updated plan, introducing some key changes from the 2021 vision, which was itself a spiritual successor to an aborted plan from Google's parent company to build a futuristic smart city on the waterfront.

"Our vision for animating Parliament Slip is focused on providing recreation and access to water, including outdoor swimming pools, commercial amenities like concessions and pop-ups, and marine-focused transportation, including access for water taxis and other motorized boats," reads a blog post from Waterfront Toronto.

One of the most notable revisions is the relocation of the lakeside pool concept, moving it from beside the lake to actually floating on the lake, south of the Water's Edge Promenade and just to the west of the slip.

These relocated swimming pools would be built into a barge floating in the harbour and accessed via a pair of footbridges.

According to Waterfront Toronto, "the barge will hold two pools—a deeper pool for lap swimming and play, and a smaller shallow hydrotherapy pool—as well as a sauna, a facilities building with change rooms, and potentially a snack bar."

The waterfront revitalization agency says that relocating pools from the head of the slip to this floating barge "will create an incomparable, immersive experience with panoramic views and a strong connection with the lake."

A rendering included in the project's recent appearance before the Waterfront Design Review Panel offers a representation of what this space would be like from a swimmer's perspective.

Parliament Slip's updated design scales back previous plans for a WaveDeck that mirrored the existing flowing decks to the west in the Harbourfront area. Compared with the 2021 version, the scaled-back WaveDeck will include more trees and added open space.

Further playing into the Slip's focus on connectivity with the lake, a fully accessible canoe and kayak launch area is planned on a floating dock with opportunities for private operators and canoe/kayak storage.

A previously planned floating dock offering concessions remains part of the plan and is now proposed to offer space for up to 17 vendors, a potential electric boat share operator, patio seating for about 100 people, public washrooms, and opportunities for outdoor firepits.

Another element elaborated on in the updated plan is a water transportation pier, which is now to be paired with the swimming pool barge to better facilitate water taxi operators and the possibility of a future marine shuttle service.

While it's all very impressive, the plan remains unfunded for now.

According to Waterfront Toronto, "The activation of Parliament Slip remains unfunded; however, the preliminary design was updated to respond to stakeholder and public feedback and to ensure coordination with nearby projects currently underway," such as the Quayside community and the Keating Channel Pedestrian Bridge.