Here's how another old Toronto building was preserved for a future TTC station

After over a decade of construction, the official opening date for the delay-plagued Eglinton Crosstown LRT is still not known, although Metrolinx continues to intermittently provide updates on progress made on some of Line 5's future stations.

On Friday, the provincial transit agency uploaded an explainer video on social media to show how a 90-year-old former Imperial Bank building was preserved and transformed to prepare for the line's forthcoming Mount Pleasant Station.

As shown in the video, the historic building was carefully demolished in 2016 in a process where individual bricks and facade elements were labelled, catalogued, and stored for later re-assembly in an off-site facility.

Following the construction of the new underground station, crews used the same exact bricks to reconstruct the station's main entrance. The restoration of the 90-year-old facade was officially completed in August 2022.

Here’s why Mount Pleasant, an underground station for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, looks a little different than some of the others. pic.twitter.com/RAOcpe8YcY — Crosstown (@CrosstownTO) March 15, 2024

According to Metrolinx, the future station will have two entrances, including a main entrance with retail space at street level, as well as a secondary entrance located at the northeast corner of Eglinton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road.

The station will also boast on-street connections to TTC buses and provide 30 outdoor bicycle parking spaces.

Initially scheduled for completion in 2020, the Eglinton Crosstown LRT has been under construction since 2011, and has notoriously faced numerous technical delays that have continuously pushed back its opening date.

Once completed, the multibillion-dollar transit line will provide 25 stations and stops along Eglinton Avenue, although Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster told reporters last month that "software wrinkles" throughout the system remain and that service will not open up until it's "safe and reliable" for customers.

This is expected to be sometime later this year.