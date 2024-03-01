City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto animal

Someone mistook a little cat for a ferocious wild animal near Toronto

The GTA's proximity to vast ravines, greenspaces, and parks means local residents often encounter wildlife species, such as coyotes, foxes, and raccoons only a regular basis, however, one man in Brampton recently mistook a regular cat for a whole other type of feline. 

A TikTok, uploaded by @thomo_odane, has made rounds on social media after the original poster mistook a tiny black cat walking along the driveway of a home for a black panther. 

While the average weight of a fully grown male black panther is somewhere between 66 to 200 pounds, the tiny animal in the video was just barely half the size of a regular car tire, quickly leading many to laugh at the video's caption. 

"Why did I think I was gonna see someone in a Black Panther costume," one person wrote, with many agreeing that they expected to see a person wearing a Wakanda-inspired outfit come on screen. 

"I'm here thinking Brampton has a second superhero," another person wrote, cleverly referencing Flower City's original defender, the Brampton Batman

"To be fair, there was a kangaroo not too long ago," one comment reads, referring to a December 2023 incident in which a marsupial went rogue for three days in Oshawa before being captured. 

Others ID'd the tiny animal as a Bombay cat, which are known for their glossy black hair, muscular building, and bright copper-golden eyes. The breed does have the tendency to easily pack on a few pounds, especially if their nutrition is not carefully monitored. 

"That's just a black cat who was eating a little too good," one comment reads. "Not a panther." 

Lead photo by

@thomo_odane
