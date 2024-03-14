Canadians could get paid in class-action lawsuit if they used this drug

Canadians who were prescribed the antipsychotic drug Rexulti could cash in on a class-action lawsuit.

Litigators Rochon Genova LLP announced on Thursday that the Canada-wide class action has been authorized by the Superior Court of Quebec.

The plaintiffs of the class-action lawsuit allege that Rexulti causes compulsive behaviours and impulse control disorders, including compulsive gambling, hypersexuality, compulsive shopping and binge eating.

They claim that the makers of the drug — Otsuka Canada Pharmaceutical Inc. and Lundbeck Canada Inc. — "failed to warn the class members and their physicians of this risk" by failing to conduct adequate research and testing in relation to those side effects.

On top of that, the plaintiffs allege that the Rexulti makers conspired to conceal the risks of the harmful side effects from class members.

"It is also alleged that the defendants' failures and acts caused the class members harm," claims the lawsuit.

The pharmaceutical companies deny these allegations and the Superior Court hasn't ruled on the merit of the class action, according to Rochon Genova LLP.

Who's eligible for this class action against Rexulti makers?

According to the law firm, if you were prescribed, and ingested, Rexulti any time after February 2017, you are automatically included in the class action and don't need to do anything at this time.

"If a judgment or settlement is reached, class members may be entitled to share in the amount of any award or settlement recovered," reads the class action.

"There may be a process by which class members will have to prove their individual damages and injuries to be entitled to compensation."

Because of this, the law firm advises that you preserve any records you have regarding your use of Rexulti and any compulsive behaviours or impulse control disorders associated with the use. This can include medical, pharmacy, and gambling records.

As a class member, you won't be required to pay any legal costs or other expenses.

However, if you are a class member and want to opt out of the lawsuit, you must complete this form and submit it to the clerk of the Superior Court of Quebec by May 15, 2024. If you opt out, you won't be entitled to any compensation that may come out of the class action.

If you want to stay up to date on this class action, you can contact Jon Sloan at 1-866-881-2292 ext. 2990 or jsloan@rochongenova.com.