Shocking Brampton road rage video shows man smashing someone's windshield

Yet another road rage video making the rounds on social media today has people calling for justice after a car full of men accosted another driver, with one of them going as far as smashing the other vehicle's windshield.

The clip, shared across socials on Thursday, starts with a person filming from behind the wheel as a man angrily approaches their car, trying to open the door in an attempt at a physical altercation.

With the door locked, the man outside punches the driver's side window and stalks away, but not without turning back and busting the car's windshield with his hand.

A large spider crack emerges on contact as the occupants of the affected vehicle cry out in shock.

They continue to film, making sure to get a clear picture of each of the four men involved, who get into a gold-coloured Hyundai. Unfortunately for the perpetrators, the licence plate of their car is also very visible in the clip, which was tagged for local police to notice on socials.

"Catch & charge them. Police shud [sic] act!" the original poster wrote on top of the video, which they noted was filmed near Torbram Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton.

While some commented that local authorities "would likely recommend you to give them the keys, step out of the car and take an Uber home" — a nod to Toronto Police Service's now famous advice for residents to leave car keys at their front door to avoid putting themselves in harm's way — others seem too chilled by the footage to joke about it.

"Thank goodness their doors were locked. What would they do to these women?" one person commented on an Instagran post sharing the video (the voices from the car all sound to be women's).

"Riff raff you never know what's driving around you, best to keep quiet," another added.

Peel Regional Police told blogTO that the incident was reported to the force around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and is currently under investigation.

Lead photo by

@alifnomad/X
