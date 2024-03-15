Someone is offering a whopping $15k reward for a dog lost near Toronto

A pair of distraught pet owners from just outside Toronto are offering a substantial $15,000 reward for the return of their beloved dog that went missing on their wedding day, of all days.

V is an 11-year-old mini husky that her owner, Grace, calls "my best friend and little shadow." She was lost in the Lake Wilcox area of Richmond Hill back in mid-October.

"She means the world to me," Grace wrote in a TikTok to try and spread the news and hopefully solicit any information on V. "I'm lost without her."

She also added that because of the pup's age, V requires a lot of special care and can be a little skittish.

The hefty reward is one last desperate attempt to get the pooch back, since she's now been missing for some months, though the search for her has persisted all the while.

"We have continued to look for our senior baby non-stop, and the more we desperately search and can't find anything, the more we believe she is still out there, hopefully with someone who has been keeping her safe," Grace tells blogTO.

"We hope the reward can help motivate someone who might know anything about V's whereabouts to do the right thing, or to encourage the general public to help us continue keeping an eye out for her."

The couple has also had to focus their efforts online, as the City of Richmond Hill has a peculiar bylaw that doesn't permit residents to post lost pet signs, which Grace says she would love to see changed, as such notices are "so critical to the process of finding a lost dog."

They maintain that they are "very sincere" about their no-questions-asked offer, and say that they will keep all tips they receive about V's potential location confidential. "We are so heartbroken and all we want is for her to come home...we miss her more with every passing day."

Earlier this month, another local fraught pet parent advertised a staggeringly large sum of $10,000 for the return of their cat, a fancy Savannah breed lost near Casa Loma.