Someone just posted a $10k reward for a lost cat in Toronto

Losing a furry companion can be one of the most distressing experiences in an animal lover's life, as evidenced by the exorbitant rewards pet owners are willing to put up in exchange for someone finding their four-legged friends.

One reward made rounds on social media this week after an owner posted a staggering $10,000 reward for anyone who could locate their lost house cat, Mika, who was last seen on Wednesday, March 6 at approximately 11 a.m. in the Spadina Road and St. Clair Avenue West area.

Someone posted a $10,000 reward for ‘Mika’ a missing house cat in the Casa Loma Neighbourhood of Toronto. pic.twitter.com/Q6yr3B9RRX — Tammy (@Tammad) March 8, 2024

"Please do not approach, he might run away," the owner wrote in a post to the Toronto Lost and Found Cats Facebook page, as dozens of fellow animal lovers poured into the comments section to offer advice for the distraught pet parent.

Many also warned the owner to be wary of scammers, who might be looking to take advantage of the pricey reward.

According to the Toronto Humane Society website, there are several steps you can take if you've lost your animal. Initial steps include looking closest to your home first, and setting up a temporary outdoor pet comfort station.

"Leave fresh food and water outside on a porch or in a sheltered area close to your home. Also set up a large cardboard box lined with an old towel or other items that smell familiar to your pet," the website reads.

"If your lost pet should return while you are asleep or away from home, food and shelter may save its life. This is also an incentive for them to stay close by. Check the box and food supply regularly during quiet evening and early morning hours."

The page also notes that the best time to look for a lost cat is in the dark, between dusk and dawn, when the streets are quiet. Other steps pet parents can take include calling veterinarians in their area, posting "lost signs," and visiting municipal animal shelters.

"The important thing to remember is that your pet needs you. They can't tell you where they are — you are responsible for their safety and rescue. So please don't give up after a day or two. We recommend that you keep looking for as long as two months if necessary," the website concludes.