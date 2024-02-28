Viral video shows passenger 'locked in' Brampton bus alone

It's among every transit rider's worst nightmares: you close your eyes for a brief moment after a long day at work, and wake up to find that you've been deserted on a bus all by yourself, with no clear path to escape.

Unfortunately, this nightmare recently came true for one passenger onboard a bus in Brampton, who happened to document the exact moment the sheer panic set in upon realizing that they were locked alone inside the vehicle.

The TikTok, uploaded by Toronto-based creator Javon, has gone completely viral on the app, amassing over two million views and 300,000 likes at the time of publication.

The video begins with the creator anxiously pacing back and forth on the empty Züm bus. "This bus driver full on seen me, y'all I'm locked in the f*cking bus, nobody's here," Javon says.

"Hello? Y'all he's gone. I'm locked in the bus. How the f*ck do I get out? I can't get out! Hello?"

The comments under the video were immediately flooded with people devising an escape plan for Javon, with suggestions ranging from simply pushing the bus doors open to pressing the emergency button and evening calling 911.

"I'm not even on the bus and I was scared," one person wrote. "The way I'd have a whole breakdown," another comment reads.

While many of the responses shared Javon's panic, others attempted to calm the creator down. "That happens all the time," one follower wrote. "They are changing shifts. The next bus driver is a few minutes away."

Luckily, Javon was able to get out of the vehicle after " a good 10 minutes," although it's not exactly clear which escape method ended up freeing the startled passenger.