City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario one fare program

Here's how many GTA transit systems you can ride on a single fare in two hours

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Ontario's brand new One Fare Program officially launched earlier this week, and if you were confused about how the new system works, this video has got you covered. 

In short, the introduction of the program means transit riders will only have to pay once when connecting to and from the TTC, GO Transit, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay, and York Region Transit. 

The new program aims to advance the integration of transit services and fares in the province, by reducing barriers and enabling cost-savings to make transferring between transit agencies easier for customers. 

blogTO' s own Anton Wong and Sheeza Aamir recently embarked on a quest to ride as many transit agencies as possible on one fare to test out the new system. 

@blogto blogTO's own @antonwongvideo ♬ original sound - blogTO

As part of the program, transfers are valid for two hours for trips started on local transit and within three hours of the start of a GO Transit trip. 

Rushing against the clock to check off as many transit agencies within the three-hour window, Wong and Aamir impressively managed to ride three different transit systems in just the first hour alone, leaving them ample time to enjoy a much-deserved mid-way burger. 

Others have tried the same thing and found even more success, with one user managing to tap onto four different regional transit systems.

If you're a frequent commuter, Metrolinx estimates that the new program — which is part of its long-term strategy for sustainability and improved public transit service — could save you an average of $1,600 per year. 

Lead photo by

TRMCanada/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's how many GTA transit systems you can ride on a single fare in two hours

Breathtaking aerial views show off Toronto's new artificial river

Toronto resident confused after getting mysterious container of cockroaches in mail

GO Transit is cracking down on food delivery bikes clogging up trains

The March forecast is out for Toronto and the wild ride of weather isn't over just yet

Toronto resident shares how the high cost of living led him to move to the Philippines

Shoppers Drug Mart is being called out for alleged sketchy billing practices

Man finds Toronto hotel infested with bedbugs and he's not the first to complain