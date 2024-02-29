Here's how many GTA transit systems you can ride on a single fare in two hours

Ontario's brand new One Fare Program officially launched earlier this week, and if you were confused about how the new system works, this video has got you covered.

In short, the introduction of the program means transit riders will only have to pay once when connecting to and from the TTC, GO Transit, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay, and York Region Transit.

The new program aims to advance the integration of transit services and fares in the province, by reducing barriers and enabling cost-savings to make transferring between transit agencies easier for customers.

blogTO' s own Anton Wong and Sheeza Aamir recently embarked on a quest to ride as many transit agencies as possible on one fare to test out the new system.

As part of the program, transfers are valid for two hours for trips started on local transit and within three hours of the start of a GO Transit trip.

Rushing against the clock to check off as many transit agencies within the three-hour window, Wong and Aamir impressively managed to ride three different transit systems in just the first hour alone, leaving them ample time to enjoy a much-deserved mid-way burger.

Others have tried the same thing and found even more success, with one user managing to tap onto four different regional transit systems.

on monday i did go/brampton/miway/ttc all on one trip: pic.twitter.com/QtfXpP0zse — nora (@zunxra) February 28, 2024

If you're a frequent commuter, Metrolinx estimates that the new program — which is part of its long-term strategy for sustainability and improved public transit service — could save you an average of $1,600 per year.