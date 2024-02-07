City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto police budget

Toronto Police plea for money basically tells criminals to go ahead and do whatever

City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The latest push from Toronto police to secure their requested budget increase from the City is being perceived by some as a green light for criminals to go wild — as long as they can squeeze their illegal activities into a span of 22 minutes or less.

The Toronto Police Association (TPA) — the union representing Toronto police officers — is pushing for a $20 million boost for local cops on top of the nearly $1.2-billion budget already allocated to te force. Mayor Olivia Chow has instead offered a $7.4 million increase, which the police union and its supporters have characterized as a "budget cut."

In hopes of securing the requested funding, a new campaign launched by the TPA in January broadcasts to the world that current 9-1-1 response times average 22 minutes, and that things will only get worse if cops don't get what they want.

The campaign includes images and videos depicting (dramatized) helpless victims of crime being told that help is just the length of a TV sitcom away.

"Since 2010, response times for Toronto Police have increased by 92 per cent to a staggering 22 minutes," reads the campaign website, stating, "When seconds count, help us get there faster."

The logic sort of makes sense from the perspective of a law enforcement agency pleading for funding, but it also reads as sort of an admission that cops are currently incapable of maintaining public order — as police have essentially told criminals exactly how much time they have to plot their escape after a crime.

Several commenters have pointed this questionable tactic out on social media, noting how law enforcement might not want to shout this information from the rooftops.

The campaign seems to have fired up both sides of the political spectrum, with many criticizing police and their budgetary demands and others responding to the slow response times with calls for loosening of gun control and vigilante justice.

City council will finalize the budget at its upcoming meeting on Feb. 14.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Association
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Bizarre cloud formation over Ontario has the internet talking

Toronto Police plea for money basically tells criminals to go ahead and do whatever

Ontario woman left court and was immediately arrested again for exact same charge

Police warn public to avoid Ontario city's downtown due to safety concerns

New Honda recall impacts nearly 67,000 vehicle owners in Canada

Fake ads troll Metrolinx's controversial public-shaming videos

Campaign to rename Yonge-Dundas Square after local icons is gaining momentum

Video of cop throwing woman off TTC streetcar raises public concerns over mental health