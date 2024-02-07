Toronto Police plea for money basically tells criminals to go ahead and do whatever

The latest push from Toronto police to secure their requested budget increase from the City is being perceived by some as a green light for criminals to go wild — as long as they can squeeze their illegal activities into a span of 22 minutes or less.

The Toronto Police Association (TPA) — the union representing Toronto police officers — is pushing for a $20 million boost for local cops on top of the nearly $1.2-billion budget already allocated to te force. Mayor Olivia Chow has instead offered a $7.4 million increase, which the police union and its supporters have characterized as a "budget cut."

In hopes of securing the requested funding, a new campaign launched by the TPA in January broadcasts to the world that current 9-1-1 response times average 22 minutes, and that things will only get worse if cops don't get what they want.

How long is too long? Imagine being on hold with your life on the line. Visit https://t.co/jqZTKyUj8Q pic.twitter.com/xGu3x7oVLr — Toronto Police Association (@TPAca) January 18, 2024

The campaign includes images and videos depicting (dramatized) helpless victims of crime being told that help is just the length of a TV sitcom away.

"Since 2010, response times for Toronto Police have increased by 92 per cent to a staggering 22 minutes," reads the campaign website, stating, "When seconds count, help us get there faster."

Toronto police are running ads to remind criminals how much time they have.



Imagine the police doing this in a real country? Toronto needs a new police chief from another region ASAP. pic.twitter.com/0yymHjBISQ — Stephen Punwasi 🏚️📉🐈☃️ (@StephenPunwasi) February 7, 2024

The logic sort of makes sense from the perspective of a law enforcement agency pleading for funding, but it also reads as sort of an admission that cops are currently incapable of maintaining public order — as police have essentially told criminals exactly how much time they have to plot their escape after a crime.

Timer has been set, you also have an appointment in 40 minutes to “rob the dry cleaners”. pic.twitter.com/fpQK1AAJ84 — Glim1000 (@glim1000) February 7, 2024

Several commenters have pointed this questionable tactic out on social media, noting how law enforcement might not want to shout this information from the rooftops.

Your first 22 min of crime in Toronto are free. — Stephen Punwasi 🏚️📉🐈☃️ (@StephenPunwasi) February 7, 2024

The campaign seems to have fired up both sides of the political spectrum, with many criticizing police and their budgetary demands and others responding to the slow response times with calls for loosening of gun control and vigilante justice.

It's also absurd that these ads are indictments of anything other than their own police operations — Jeepers H. Crackers (@bonedryankles) February 7, 2024

City council will finalize the budget at its upcoming meeting on Feb. 14.