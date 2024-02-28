City
Jack Landau
Posted 10 hours ago
A Toronto hospital was just ranked the third-best in the entire world

A Toronto hospital was just rated as one of the best in the world, ranking among the most prestigious medical institutions around.

UHN's Toronto General Hospital (TGH) is now considered the third-best overall hospital and #1 publicly-funded hospital in the world according to Newsweek magazine's 2024 global ranking released Wednesday, placing just behind well-known U.S. institutions the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic.

TGH is the only Canadian hospital to crack Newsweek's top ten. While the institution has been included in this top ten for six consecutive years — landing 5th place in 2023 — third place is its highest ranking to date.

"At UHN, we are honoured and appreciative to once again be recognized as an international leader in patient care, research and education," says Dr. Kevin Smith, UHN's President & CEO. "It is particularly gratifying to see our universally accessible care model solidify its place among the world's best hospitals."

Newsweek tasked a panel of doctors, medical professionals and administrators to determine the best hospitals around the globe, who selected TGH ahead of major institutions like Johns Hopkins Hospital in the U.S.

Here is Newsweek's 2024 list of the world's top 10 hospitals:

  1. Mayo Clinic, USA
  2. Cleveland Clinic, USA
  3. Toronto General Hospital, University Health Network, Canada
  4. The Johns Hopkins Hospital, USA
  5. Massachusetts General Hospital, USA
  6. Charité, Germany
  7. Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden
  8. Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière, France
  9. Sheba Medical Center, Israel
  10. Universitätsspital Zürich, Switzerland

In addition to the distinction of operating one of the world's best hospitals, UHN now runs another of Canada's top ten hospitals, with Toronto Western joining this year's ranking. UHN's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre was also lauded as Canada's top specialized hospital.

Lead photo by

Elena Berd/Shutterstock
