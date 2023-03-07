A Toronto hospital was just ranked 5th best in the entire world

A major hospital in Toronto just ranked as one of the world's best for the fifth straight year in a row.

Toronto General Hospital (TGH) is located in the Discovery District of downtown Toronto along University Avenue's Hospital Row. It serves as a teaching hospital for the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine and is the largest organ transplant centre in North America.

Newsweek, along with global data firm Statista, introduced their fifth annual listing of the World's Best Hospitals 2023, and TGH was ranked fifth best in the entire world.

According to the report, the past few years have put "unprecedented stress on health systems, as have inflation and global financial uncertainty." Among some of the characteristics of the best hospitals are first-class care, research, innovation, and consistency.

The report ranks over 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries, and TGH managed to beat out other big names in the global healthcare system, including Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Other Toronto hospitals included on the top 250 global list include Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre at #22, Mount Sinai Hospital at #26, North York General Hospital at #55, and St. Michael's Hospital at #173.

The top 10 hospitals on Newsweek's "World's Best Hospital 2023" list

Mayo Clinic - Rochester - U.S. Cleveland Clinic - U.S. Massachusetts General Hospital - U.S. The Johns Hopkins Hospital - U.S. Toronto General - University Health Network - Canada Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset - Sweden Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin - Germany AP-HP - Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière - France Singapore General Hospital - Singapore UCLA Health - Ronald Reagan Medical Center - U.S.

Newsweek also generated a top 10 list for Canada specifically, and Toronto hospitals made up five out of the 10 spots.

The top 10 best hospitals in Canada according to Newsweek