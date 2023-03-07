City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto general hospital

A Toronto hospital was just ranked 5th best in the entire world

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A major hospital in Toronto just ranked as one of the world's best for the fifth straight year in a row. 

Toronto General Hospital (TGH) is located in the Discovery District of downtown Toronto along University Avenue's Hospital Row. It serves as a teaching hospital for the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine and is the largest organ transplant centre in North America. 

Newsweek, along with global data firm Statista, introduced their fifth annual listing of the World's Best Hospitals 2023, and TGH was ranked fifth best in the entire world.

According to the report, the past few years have put "unprecedented stress on health systems, as have inflation and global financial uncertainty." Among some of the characteristics of the best hospitals are first-class care, research, innovation, and consistency. 

The report ranks over 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries, and TGH managed to beat out other big names in the global healthcare system, including Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. 

Other Toronto hospitals included on the top 250 global list include Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre at #22, Mount Sinai Hospital at #26, North York General Hospital at #55, and St. Michael's Hospital at #173. 

The top 10 hospitals on Newsweek's "World's Best Hospital 2023" list
  1. Mayo Clinic - Rochester - U.S. 
  2. Cleveland Clinic - U.S. 
  3. Massachusetts General Hospital - U.S. 
  4. The Johns Hopkins Hospital - U.S. 
  5. Toronto General - University Health Network - Canada
  6. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset - Sweden 
  7. Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin - Germany 
  8. AP-HP - Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière - France 
  9. Singapore General Hospital - Singapore 
  10. UCLA Health - Ronald Reagan Medical Center - U.S.

Newsweek also generated a top 10 list for Canada specifically, and Toronto hospitals made up five out of the 10 spots. 

The top 10 best hospitals in Canada according to Newsweek 
  1. Toronto General Hospital - Toronto
  2. Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre - Toronto
  3. Mount Sinai Hospital - Toronto
  4. North York General Hospital - Toronto 
  5. Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal - Montreal
  6. Montreal General Hospital - McGill University Health Centre - Montreal
  7. Jewish General Hospital - Montreal 
  8. VCH - Vancouver General Hospital - Vancouver
  9. Unity Health Toronto - St. Michael's Hospital - Toronto
  10. The Ottawa Hospital - Ottawa
Lead photo by

thearts.io
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Dogs aren't allowed to bark at Toronto dog park anymore

Toronto students play prank on professor by stripping and singing Backstreet Boys

Brampton man almost mistook his enormous lotto win for a free ticket

A Toronto hospital was just ranked 5th best in the entire world

74-year-old Toronto man breaks ankle while trying to cross uncleared snow bank

Here's what Toronto can expect from the soon-to-open FlyOver Canada attraction

Toronto chef claims someone tried to light him on fire on the TTC

Police called to school board meeting about safe spaces for LGBTQ students near Toronto