Man finds Toronto hotel infested with bedbugs and he's not the first to complain

A Toronto man was shocked to find his hotel in Toronto infested with bedbugs during a stay with his child, and the worst part is he's not the first to complain.

It was 9:36 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 when blogTO received a message — somewhere between a news tip and a plea — about his recent experience staying at the Radisson Toronto East Hotel.

"I am shocked to find the room infested with bedbugs," he writes in the email, which includes images of his child lying in bed with a bedbug beside them. "It feels like something out of a horror movie."

The hotel has been serving as a mixed use hotel and emergency shelter for refugees and unhoused people for many years now, and the man suggests that, especially in the case of the Radisson, "it's crucial that it meets high standards."

"Whether it's for those experiencing homelessness or newcomers, everyone deserves a safe environment," he tells blogTO. "The city of Toronto must prioritize the health and safety of families and children."

This is far from the first time that bedbugs (and other insects, for that matter) have been spotted at the hotel.

Multiple Google reviews for the hotel cite bedbugs and cockroaches running rampant in the rooms, on top of the rooms being extremely hot with some people reporting black mould.

Reviews from people who have stayed in the hotel previously even encourage other asylum seekers or people in need of shelter not to stay at the Radisson due to the poor conditions. The hotel also made the news back in 2018 for being the site of an alleged arson attack against the hotel's population of asylum seekers when a gas can was lit on fire in one of the guest rooms.

blogTO reached out to the Radisson Toronto East to comment on the allegations of bedbugs, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Toronto is also home to the Radisson Blu Toronto Downtown hotel at the Harbourfront, which has does not seem to be plagued with the same issues as its North York cousin, judging by mostly positive reviews.