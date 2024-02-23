Here's how public transit costs in Toronto compare to other major cities

Toronto's public transportation network pales in comparison to metropolises like New York, but the cost to take the TTC is still somehow far higher than many cities with more robust networks, and also accounts for a larger chunk of residents' earnings.

A new study from Picodi examining transit fares worldwide compared the cost of both a single ticket and a monthly pass in 45 major cities during spring 2023, converting amounts into USD for a clearer comparison.

Of the dozens of cities surveyed, Toronto had the seventh most-expensive standard fare, and the third highest price for a monthly pass. That pass also accounted for 3.7 per cent of the net earnings of the average local, which is the fourth-highest on the list.

At $2.38 USD a fare, the TTC was cheaper per ride than London ($5.19), Zurich ($4.75), Stockholm ($3.73), Berlin ($3.21), Melbourne ($3.17) and NYC ($2.75) — all cities that are known for their excellent transit systems.

And at $116 USD per month, our transit passes were only more economical than in London ($271) and NYC ($127) of the places analyzed. Three on the list — Luxembourg, Valletta and Tallinn — had free transit for all.

This is coming as a surprise to some online this week, as T.O. has a relatively humble network of only three subway lines, yet the TTC is somehow more expensive to ride than transit in places with far superior offerings, like Singapore ($1.41), Prague ($1.81) and Paris ($2.25).

But, even with all of the complaints residents tend to have about TTC service, quite a few people on Reddit were happy to back up the commission, noting the multiple new lines currently in the works (delayed as some may be) and also the inherent barriers to transit in North America.

"Our low density compared to European cities and NYC make it much less economically efficient to provide coverage," one person noted, adding that the cost of building transit infrastructure in Ontario is more exorbitant than many places globally.

As one citizen said, "you forgot the part where [Canadians] just get to pay more for sh*t here, like cell phone plans, etc."

Per the study, the 6ix was also found to have the most expensive monthly pass in all of Canada by far, more than 50 per cent pricier than Vancouver ($102.55) and Montreal ($94). While eight Canadian locales examined have monthly transit passes for under $100, Toronto's is $156.

It is worth noting that our single fare both in March 2023 and now ($3.20 then, $3.35 or $3.30 with PRESTO now) is cheaper than Calgary ($3.60 then, $3.70 now) and Montreal ($3.50 then, $3.75 now). But, Montreal's system is considered better than Toronto's.