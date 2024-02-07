Police warn public to avoid Ontario city's downtown due to safety concerns

Police in Belleville were forced to ask people not to travel to the Ontario city's downtown area Tuesday night after a "significant number of overdoses" led to concerns about public safety and well-being.

In a PSA, the force told residents that first responders were dealing with a whopping thirteen overdose incidents that took place within just one hour, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m, and that there was "a need for increased vigilance and awareness in the affected areas."

Multiple overdoses in the #Belleville area and other parts of eastern Ontario this week. If you or someone you know may be experiencing an overdose, don’t hesitate – call 911. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act can protect you. Learn more at https://t.co/3tQC3N8PcV pic.twitter.com/Owpq47grDK — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 7, 2024

"At this time, it is imperative that residents and visitors alike exercise caution and refrain from engaging in activities that may put themselves or others at risk," officers wrote, asking people to "avoid areas where emergency personnel are actively engaged in aiding those in need."

"Additionally, we ask motorists to cooperate with law enforcement directives to ensure traffic lanes remain clear for emergency vehicles and personnel," the release, issued and 5 p.m., read.

Amid heated discourse about the incident online, some said they felt as if the release came across "as the police saying 'someone is selling tainted drugs downtown, so if you're going to buy drugs, buy them elsewhere' without actually saying it."

This is blowing my mind. 13 overdoses in Belleville in one hour. I'm shocked there are 13 people doing hard drugs at 3:30 in the afternoon in Belleville, never mind the overdoses.



When I was young, the worst thing that happened in Belleville was hockey players scrapping in the… pic.twitter.com/QJzvoocQOm — Suzanne Sexton (@suzannesexton_) February 7, 2024

Public Health and other officials from Belleville tried to raise awareness of the opioid crisis the city was having back in November, saying in a dedicated press conference that they "haven't seen it on this level or this scale before."