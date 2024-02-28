City
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc sticker decal

People are confused about these Ninja Turtles-looking logos on the TTC

City
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A series of decals in place on the TTC for approaching four years now continues to generate confusion and comparisons to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

A Tuesday Reddit post is just the latest public query into the nature of these odd decals, which many are noticing for the first time despite them being in place since 2020.

The Reddit post titled "What does this symbol mean on the TTC?" has been met with hundreds of comments, many cracking jokes about the symbol's resemblance to the titular turtles from the TMNT media franchise — specifically, the orange bandana-wearing Michaelangelo.

What does this symbol mean on the TTC?
byu/Ourkidof91 intoronto

Redditors replied with a range of turtle-themed jokes and one-liners. One even painted a hilarious but strangely convincing scenario of the decals serving as something of a warning of vigilante testudinal justice to any would-be criminals.

Comment
byu/Ourkidof91 from discussion
intoronto

A similar Reddit thread was posted a year earlier and was met with similar humorous responses.

What does it mean? Sticker at subway floor.
byu/FeBrSp intoronto

Of course, the true explanation is less exciting.

In the almost four years since Toronto shut down suddenly in 2020, many may have forgotten about public transit mask mandates and two-metre spacing warnings.

The decal perceived to be a Ninja Turtle or a vague Wu-Tang "protect your neck" reference is actually one of three rolled out by the TTC in mid-2020 to remind riders to wear face coverings.

The perceived Ninja Turtle is actually just the scarf-wearing variant of the decals, which — despite the end of masking mandates in 2021 and 2022 — remain adhered to the floors of subway trains on the network. Aside from the turtle-esque scarf decal, riders may also notice holdover decals sporting surgical masks and bandanas.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Man finds Toronto hotel infested with bedbugs and he's not the first to complain

Ontario town's mysterious potholes full of shredded plastic have locals concerned

Viral video shows passenger 'locked in' Brampton bus alone

Doug Ford is in hot water again over another alleged sketchy backroom deal

People are confused about these Ninja Turtles-looking logos on the TTC

A Toronto hospital was just ranked the third-best in the entire world

People are mad that Toronto's most scenic skating rink is now 'useless empty space'

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. is blanketing Ontario in a haze and turning skies orange