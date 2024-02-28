Ontario town's mysterious potholes full of shredded plastic have locals concerned

Residents of an Ontario township just outside Kitchener are wondering why potholes on at least one local roadway appear to have been filled in with large quantities of loose, potentially harmful chunks of plastic.

A concerned citizen took to socials to share photos of the offending debris, which she discovered in the middle of a gravel street in Woolwich, Ontario, this week, saying that it looked like "something containing tiny particles of plastic" had been strewn around deliberately to even out the road surface.

The first picture does indeed show what seem to be minuscule, multicoloured bits of plastic — definitely not anything natural — thoroughly mixed in with the dirt. The second image shows a vast amount of the stuff spread all over the ground, leading to an influx of questions and outrage on Facebook.

"Why would they throw plastic on the ground when we all know that microplastics are polluting our oceans and that wild animals might consume them?" the original poster asked in a local community group, noting the proximity to a nearby creek.

Many commented on the fact that the materials could be toxic to the environment, and look like they would be easily blown about and travel to other areas.

The post was also shared to X, where people called it a "disaster" that would definitely affect local waterways.

Many simply replied with a bewildered "omg."

A few did discuss the successful use of recycled plastics in road mending, but other commenters pointed out that this mix did not have anything holding it together to suggest it could be used in this way.

"It's everywhere," the poster wrote, further explaining what she saw: "It's most definitely shredded plastic mixed with tiny gravel that was intentionally filled into potholes a few weeks ago. Now it has spread to the sides of the road. I know because I walk this road frequently."

That sounds like a very bad environmental nightmare. — Jess (@jessskoog) February 27, 2024

The Township of Woolwich assured blogTO that this is not a method they have or would ever use for infrastructure repairs.

"We do not use plastics to fill potholes on any of our roadways. Woolwich grades gravel roadways and cuts out the potholes. New gravel and a liquid brine dust suppressant are the only materials added to the roadbed of a gravel road," a spokesperson for the town said on Tuesday.

They also added that they recommend that the resident who found the strange fragments reach out to alert them of the issue.

"It is recommended for all residents to contact us directly if they are aware of issues that require action by Township staff," they said.

According to comments on the Facebook post, the appropriate authorities have been contacted, and the township is apparently investigating the problem and taking it very seriously.

The nanoplastics in our bottled water and other packaged foods are another story, though.