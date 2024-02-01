Ontario gas station under fire for damaging cars with 'contaminated' fuel

Motorists in one Ontario city are searching for answers after a quick stop to refuel at a local gas station reportedly resulted in multiple cars breaking down in the middle of the road.

Dozens of drivers that visited a Mobil gas station on Friday, located on Woolwich Street in Guelph, began experiencing the same issue soon after stopping for gas and are now facing hefty repair bills as a result of the "contaminated fuel."

According to multiple news outlets, issues ranged from vehicles "shaking" and "sputtering" to completely stopping in the middle of the street, forcing drivers to unexpectedly get their vehicles towed. Some motorists are now facing repair bills as high as $1,200 after filling up their cars with the tainted gas.

“I don't have the money for this. I was not expecting this when I went to go get gas," one affected driver told CTV News.

Those affected by the bad gas have now formed a Facebook group, where lots of discussions about forming a class action lawsuit have taken place.

A sample of the gas obtained by a mechanic who also spoke with CTV News shows the fuel clearly separating. Compared to a sample with clean fuel, the contaminated fuel had two distinctive layers.

On Wednesday, the gas station was shuttered close, with a sign saying that regular and plus-grade fuel was "out of stock." The operator of the Mobile gas station told Guelph Today that water entered the station's gas supply through "faculty equipment."