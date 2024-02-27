Ontario driver busted speeding twice in exact same spot less than 30 minutes apart

City
One Ontario driver managed to get pulled over twice, in the exact same spot, for the exact same driving offence, with the two traffic stops occurring less than half an hour apart.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) Traffic Services pulled over a dark-coloured Honda CRV travelling westbound on Bayly Street in Pickering at 37 km/h over the posted speed limit. However, that driver clearly didn't learn their lesson, as they were clocked going 26 km/h over the speed limit in the same spot travelling eastbound just 29 minutes later.

Police shared a photo of the vehicle pulled over for the second time in the eastbound lanes of Bayly Street, just west of Liverpool Road, right across the street from where it had been stopped minutes earlier.

DRPS joked about the repeat-speeder on X, saying that "although we appreciate the slight decrease … this behaviour is unacceptable."

It's a reminder that lightning can indeed strike twice, assuming you are bold enough to stand in an open field waving a metal pole around, get struck, and then resume pole-waving immediately.

Lead photo by

DRPSRoadSafety/X
