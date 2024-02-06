Canadians could get money from class-action lawsuit against Whirlpool dishwashers

Canadians who own a Whirlpool dishwasher could cash in on a class-action lawsuit against the brand.

According to Charney Lawyers, a proposed national class action has been commenced against Whirlpool and Home Depot for allegedly defective KitchenAid and Whirlpool dishwasher models from the years 2013 to 2023 and ongoing.

"If you live in Canada and purchased one of these dishwashers from Home Depot or another retailer, you may be eligible for this class action," stated Charney Lawyers.

The claim alleges the dishwashers are defective because of a part that can prematurely fail, causing water leaks whenever the dishwasher is used.

The damages may include costs to repair water-damaged property, pay for service calls, and replace the defective part.

According to the class action, the costs to repair the KitchenAid Whirlpool dishwasher can exceed its market value, making owners replace the appliance long before its normal operating life expectancy.

The affected models are:

Whirlpool: BLB14DR, IUD750, IUD850, WDF5, WDF7, WDL785, WDT7, WDT9, WDTA5, WDTA7

KitchenAid: KDFE1, KDFE3, KDFE4, KDTE1, KDTE2, KDTE3, KDTE4, KDTE5, KDTE7, KDTM3, KUDE2, KUDE4, KUDE5, KUDE7, KUDL, KDPE2

JennAir: JDB8, JDB9, JDTSS2

Kenmore: 662.13, 665.13, 665.14, 665.15

Maytag: JDB8

If you've experienced a leaky dishwasher, you can register with Charney Lawyers online or email them.

There are no specifics yet as to how much Canadians could get if there is a settlement, so make sure to keep an eye out for updates.

