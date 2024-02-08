City
Isabelle Docto
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
bell media layoffs

Bell Media is being slammed for axing 4,800 jobs and selling 45 radio stations

City
Isabelle Docto
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Another year, another round of Bell Media layoffs.

BCE Inc. President and CEO Mirko Bibic announced in an open letter on Thursday that 4,800 jobs would be cut and that the company would sell 45 of its radio stations.

"Restructuring decisions are incredibly tough for all of us because it affects the people we work with and care about. We know these decisions are hardest on those leaving Bell," he wrote.

He added that those impacted will be supported with fair severance packages, career transition services, and continued access to health benefits.

This comes less than a year after Bell Media had its last round of layoffs in June 2023, slashing 1,300 jobs.

Bibic explained that the company's operating environment has become more complicated, and it faces regulatory challenges in a tough economy.

Canadians have been sounding off on social media with reactions ranging from sadness to frustration.

A majority of the comments pointed out how "ironic" it is that Bell Media layoffs usually happen after its annual mental health campaign, Bell Let's Talk.

One X user says it has almost become "an annual tradition," calling the telecom giant a "trash company."

Others questioned Bibic's business acumen.

And many who had personal experiences and ties with the company expressed solidarity with those losing their jobs.

Some listeners are looking on the bright side.

Of the 45 radio stations, 21 are in BC, 12 are in Ontario, seven are in Quebec, and five are in Atlantic Canada. A complete list of them can be found here.

With files from Imaan Sheikh

Lead photo by

V. Ben/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Millennials in Ontario are increasingly worried about their financial future

It's about to get a whole lot easier to fight speeding tickets in Toronto

Bell Media is being slammed for axing 4,800 jobs and selling 45 radio stations

Bell announces thousands of layoffs in largest restructuring in 30 years

TTC to shut down multiple subway stations for the fifth weekend in a row

Toronto tenant calls out building for agonizing 20-minute elevator waits

Bizarre cloud formation over Ontario has the internet talking

Toronto Police plea for money basically tells criminals to go ahead and do whatever