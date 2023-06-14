City
Allison Stephen, Daily Hive
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bell media layoffs

Bell Media closes six stations across Canada amid job cuts

City
Allison Stephen, Daily Hive
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Bell Media is cutting 1,300 job positions and closing or selling nine of its radio stations across Canada.

Employees were informed this morning of the layoffs and closures. The layoffs include a six per cent cut at Bell Media, which includes CTV, specialty TV channels, radio stations and production studios.

Management positions will see a six per cent cut, and there will also be a 20 per cent reduction in executive roles compared to 2020.

In an open letter, BCE Inc. President and CEO Mirko Bibic said that the layoffs are in an effort to lower costs and fund new growth opportunities in a changing media environment.

Among the radio stations that will close are Winnipeg's Funny 1290, Calgary's Funny 1060, Edmonton's TSN 1260, Vancouver's BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410 and Funny 1040, and London's NewsTalk 1290.

Bell Media will sell Hamilton's AM Radio 1150 and AM 820, as well as Windsor's AM 580, subject to CRTC approval.

"While we are eliminating roles in areas where demand and revenue are declining, we are continuing to invest in key growth areas," stated Bibic.

"This means continued capital investment where warranted, strategic acquisitions, new partnerships and service launches to improve our competitiveness and innovation agenda, as well as hiring in growth areas to ensure our long-term success."

Bibic added that affected employees will receive "fair and reasonable severance packages" along with career transition services.

Edmonton's TSN 1260 issued a brief statement this morning regarding its status.

"We have news to share about changes to TSN 1260," the statement says. "As of 9:00 AM MT on June 14th, TSN 1260 is off the air. The realities of AM Radio in the broadcast media landscape have made this change unavoidable. We want to thank our advertising partners, sponsors and everyone who has contributed to this station over the years."

Reactions from listeners and employees have been pouring in on Twitter.

Some big names at CTV National News were also let go Wednesday.

Lead photo by

PaulK.PE
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Bell Media closes six stations across Canada amid job cuts

It's going to be a nightmare navigating around Toronto this weekend

The new Pride chime was a fun idea but the TTC totally ruined it

Toronto is now on watch for tornadoes amid special weather advisory

Here's where Toronto ranks among the world's most expensive cities

Toronto candidate known for way too many election signs has a shady past

A helicopter just landed in the middle of a Brampton highway

A busy Toronto street is banning car traffic all summer