Value Village had the audacity to sell a dozen empty egg cartons for $4

Canadian shoppers are once again ripping Value Village apart, but this time, it isn't because of an absurdly marked-up Dollarama item or used shoes being sold for $60.

The thrift store is garnering attention for selling 12 empty egg cartons for $3.99.

On Thursday, an anonymous poster shared the following image in a shopping-related Canadian Facebook group.

"Found in the wild, lol. What a deal!!" they wrote in the caption.

It's unclear which Canadian city the poster saw the item in.

It didn't take long for thrifty shoppers to pounce on the post and call out Value Village, with some saying it was "absolutely ridiculous" and "desperate."

"If you want [egg cartons], all you have to do is walk up the street on garbage day, and they're all free," a group member commented.

"Don't yolk around. Yolk gotta be kidding me right now," another jested. "These prices are less than egg-citing! All of this social activity is eggs-hausting. Omeletting this slide because my brains scrambled trying to comprehend this post!"

One commenter thought it was a good deal because chicken owners go through tons of egg cartons, but it was "still weird to sell them in a thrift store."

"Most people will give you theirs, though, if you ask. It is like $30 for 12 on Amazon," she said.

Some expressed concern over hygiene and bacterial spread, which is especially important if the item is used for crafts, not just chickens.

"I'm sure there are a lot of people like me out there who put the empty eggshells back into the container until the entire dozen are eaten," a commenter confessed. "By the time I recycle it, the carton is filthy. I doubt very much that Vulture Village is concerned about this."

It can be argued that stumbling upon yucky items is a risk that comes with thrift shopping anywhere. All pro thrifters know they must weed through a lot of gross stuff before finding the real treasures.

Is an item found in every other family's recycle bin worth $3.99, let alone at a secondhand store? We'll let you decide.