Here's when you can see the most spectacular sunset of the year in Toronto

During the cold, dark months of Toronto winter, you might be excited at the thought of just seeing the sun at all — but there's a stunning sunset just on the horizon (pun intended) for the city, and here's how you can catch it.

The rare and utterly Instagrammable "Torontohenge" sunset only happens a handful of times throughout the year, and there's one coming up very soon.

The phenomenon happens when the sunset aligns with Toronto's east-to-west running streets, creating a golden corridor of light that is sure to be the source of many an iconic image.

In a post on Linkedin, Toronto-based "Sun and Shadow Position Specialist" Ralph Bouwmeester predicts that the first Torontohenge of the year will take place at sunset on Feb. 15, around 5:47 p.m. EST.

While Torontohenge will be at its most intense on the 15 of February, you'll be able to catch the effects for about a week afterwards, says Bouwmeester.

It could even be so intense that drivers and pedestrians should use extra caution at sunrise and sunset around that date.

"Despite the opportunities for photographers, conditions for motorists and pedestrians may be difficult for a week or more after the February and April dates," says Bouwmeester. "The first and last hours of daylight are typically the worst. Be prepared, and be extra careful."

Torontohenge will also be visible in April, August, and October this year.