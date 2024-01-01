City
2024 ontario stat holidays

These are the stat holidays in Ontario in 2024

Stat holidays in Ontario for 2024 are mostly the same as every othe year. And that's mostly good news! After all of the time off over the holiday season, it's easy to find yourself dreaming of the next holiday.

Here are the stat holiday dates for Ontario in 2024.

  • Monday, Jan. 1 - New Year's Day
  • Monday, Feb. 19 - Family Day
  • Friday, March 29 - Good Friday
  • Monday, April 1 - Easter Monday
  • Monday, May 20 - Victoria Day
  • Monday, July 1 - Canada Day
  • Monday, August 5 - Civic Holiday
  • Monday, Sept.2 - Labour Day
  • Monday, Oct. 14 - Thanksgiving
  • Wednesday, Dec. 25 - Christmas Day
  • Thursday, Dec. 26 - Boxing Day

Monday, August 5 is a Civic Holiday. While it is not an official stat holiday, employers may decide to give their employees the day off. 

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation falls on Monday, September 30 and while it's not technically a stat holiday in Ontario many employers now observe it and give their staff the day off.

