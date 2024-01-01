These are the stat holidays in Ontario in 2024

Stat holidays in Ontario for 2024 are mostly the same as every othe year. And that's mostly good news! After all of the time off over the holiday season, it's easy to find yourself dreaming of the next holiday.

Here are the stat holiday dates for Ontario in 2024.

Monday, Jan. 1 - New Year's Day

Monday, Feb. 19 - Family Day

Friday, March 29 - Good Friday

Monday, April 1 - Easter Monday

Monday, May 20 - Victoria Day

Monday, July 1 - Canada Day

Monday, August 5 - Civic Holiday

Monday, Sept.2 - Labour Day

Monday, Oct. 14 - Thanksgiving

Wednesday, Dec. 25 - Christmas Day

Thursday, Dec. 26 - Boxing Day

Monday, August 5 is a Civic Holiday. While it is not an official stat holiday, employers may decide to give their employees the day off.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation falls on Monday, September 30 and while it's not technically a stat holiday in Ontario many employers now observe it and give their staff the day off.