Torontonians spent 1,306,541 minutes waiting on TTC delays in 2023

Between several high-profile security incidents, diversions and delays thanks to construction work on the future Ontario Line, and the Scarborough RT derailment, it's no secret that the TTC had a pretty rough run in 2023.

Similar to Spotify's annual end-of-year campaign, the Toronto Star recently launched an interactive feature titled "TTC Wrapped," which takes you through a timeline of all the important transit data that emerged out of last year.

Did you know that the TTC publicly releases all of its delay data each month? Well, @lexharvs and I sliced and diced it all sorts of ways to bring you some of the most interesting highlights of 2023, from the most delayed routes, to the worst day to ride. https://t.co/OzcaAhyyEz — McKenna Hart (@mckenna_e_hart) January 5, 2024

The feature allows you to reflect on all the woes associated with navigating through Toronto's transit network as a regular commuter, from delays on streetcars and buses to the number of security incidents on trains.

The TTC has a major problem with constant service disruptions https://t.co/W9hnBOMT5i #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) January 10, 2023

Despite advancements made in providing 5G Service to customers and offering contactless payments, the Star found that commuters spent more than 1.3 million minutes waiting for delayed vehicles between January and November, with an average of 253 delays per day.

According to the interactive feature, buses and streetcars accounted for 75 per cent of the delays throughout the transit network. In 2023, there were an average of 152 bus delays a day, with an average of 20.5 minutes per delay.

Bus service finally returns to TTC station after months of construction🙌 https://t.co/1qgpmtJhMQ #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) December 6, 2023

It's no surprise that some of the city's busiest bus routes were also where the highest number of delays occurred. The top five bus routes with the most delays were 32 Eglinton West, 36 Finch West, 52 Lawrence West, 29 Dufferin, and 35 Jane.

Streetcars also faced lots of delays in 2023, with the average length per delay being 16 minutes across all routes. Similar to buses, routes that experienced the most delays were also some of the busiest, including the 501 Queen, 504 King, 506 Carlton, 510 Spadina, and 512 St. Clair.

The longest delays were observed on the 506 Carlton route, with the average delay length being 22 minutes.

The Star also found that the 510 Spadina streetcar was the least safe daytime route in terms of percentage of delays by type of incident, with 17.5 per cent of delays being caused by security incidents, compared to a network-wide average of 11 per cent.

While trains only accounted for 25 per cent of the TTC's delays in 2023, they still saw an average of 63 delays per day, with an average length of three minutes each.

The interactive study found that most subway delays were caused by passengers, with the number one cause of delays across all routes being a "disorderly patron."

TTC rider forced to break up violent fight in absence of staff and security guards https://t.co/p3lwLar4hJ #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) January 12, 2023

Technical problems also caused a number of delays, including "fire and smoke at track level," which occurred 62 times in 2023 and caused an average delay of 31 minutes.

Overall, the TTC's total count of delays in 2023 came in at just under 85,000, with a staggering 1.3 million minutes delayed for riders.