People in Toronto are losing it over this bizarre dystopian billboard

Someone found a billboard in Toronto that feels like something out of a dystopian novel, and Toronto Reddit is going crazy over it.

The billboard, which was spotted at Jarvis and Richmond, shows a herd of humans in a concrete wasteland with the message "more people are working than ever before," and below that, "it's happening here."

Aside from reading somewhat like a lost-in-translation catchphrase on a SHEIN t-shirt, it's also a confusing sentiment, and folks on Toronto Reddit are having a heck of a time trying to decipher why this billboard was made in the first place.

"This reads like it's from the Ministry of Truth in 1984's Oceania," writes the Reddit user who posted the image. (The billboard says it was paid for by the Government of Ontario.)

"Maybe more people are working because nobody can afford to be a homemaker or stay-at-home parent anymore?"

"What's the point of the message?" says another Reddit user. "Even from a cynical point of view I have no idea what they're trying to do with this."

Others, still, questioned who the ad was even aimed at — to which one commentor was quick to answer, "Boomers. It's for boomers."

While many were caught up trying to decipher the point behind the billboard, others were busy pointing out that the sentiment doesn't actually seem entirely accurate.

"Unemployment rate seems to be fairly steady since 2018," writes one user. "My takeaway is this means there's a larger volume of people working, but also a larger volume of people not working."

"In other words, more people here are having a bad time and putting a strain on the system they cannot escape."

In any event, this billboard shows a glimpse into just how relentless trying to make a living is these days.