British woman highlights all the strange things about Toronto in viral TikTok

A recent video posted to TikTok by a British creator has amassed thousands of views and hundreds of polarizing comments after she discussed some of the comparisons between Toronto and England.

Creator Summer Fox, who is originally from England but most recently lived in Canada, discussed some of the differences between the two countries in a video that has garnered over 230,000 views.

The three-minute clip starts off with Fox highlighting the sheer number of cannabis dispensaries in Canada. "You can literally just walk in and buy a pack of pre-rolls if you want, which is crazy," she noted.

Fox also went on to take a stab at Canadian comedians and humour. "Comedians aren't funny. I was on a cruise with my Canadian boyfriend's Canadian family, and there was a comedian on the cruise and honestly, everyone was cracking up at him," she said.

"I didn't even crack a smile. It's because Canadians are so nice that when they tell a joke and it's a little bit mean, it's like a big deal, and everyone's like, 'Oh my God, I can’t believe you said that!' But for us, that's just how we talk to each other normally."

Canadians poured in to quickly and fiercely defend this allegation in the comments section, noting that the country has produced many renowned comedians, such as Jim Carrey, Seth Rogan, and Will Arnett.

Fox also noted that Canadians don't usually say "no worries" after someone says "thank you" here — a response that she says is the basic standard in England.

Other observations highlighted by Fox include the food and snack selection here in Canada.

"You know on a Friday in England, you'd grab a kebab after a messy night out on the town, because there's kebab shops everywhere," she said. "But here, it's more Greek, it's more shawarma."

The creator also criticized the crisps — otherwise known as chips — range in Canada. "The crisp selection is the blandest thing I've ever seen in my life, it is literally just Ruffles and Miss Vickie's," Fox said.

I did a taste test of unusual chips flavours in Toronto so you don't have to! 😋https://t.co/HdDG44rmF2 #Toronto #ChipTasteTest #Snacks — blogTO (@blogTO) October 7, 2023

Many respondents took particular offence with this observation, with one person writing, that they "will not accept the crisp slander in the homeland of dill pickle and ketchup" chips.

"No funky crisps? Ma'am, we have whole chip aisles in grocery stores! What are you on about?" another comment reads.

Fox also highlighted the difference between a typical Canadian and a British person seeing snow. "Nobody here, when it snows says, 'Oh my God, it's snowing.' Because snow here is to be expected, it snows heavily, and it snows without a doubt every year, it's f*cking freezing."

The creator's last observation was how Canadians are seemingly obsessed with playing card games.

"Everyone in Canada I’ve come across loves card games. They all play it with their families like a go-to thing," she said. "My brain just turns off when they’re trying to explain the rules to me."