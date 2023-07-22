U.S. father and son took hours-long road trip to Ontario just for ketchup chips

A US father and son were determined to get their hands on multiple bags of ketchup chips, and they embarked on a long journey to Canada to do so.

Last weekend, Jim's No Frills location in Niagara, Ontario, shared a Facebook post of the duo with the caption, "Father-son road trip from Virginia to Canada for some ketchup chips!"

The photos show the father and son proudly posing for a picture with their cart, which is filled to the brim with bags of Lay's ketchup chips, an exclusive Canadian treat.

The photo has gained a lot of traction on social media, as many have commented on how just how wholesome this father-son chip-trip was.

"I love that this father did this for his son. Doesn't matter what it is, what matters is that he did it," said one commenter.

"That young man has a terrific father," added another.

Someone else joked that the duo should "try a wholesaler for [a] case next time."

While Canadians are known to cross the border to get their hands on treats at popular US stores like Trader Joe's, it's nice to see our neighbours down south appreciate our Canadian offerings as well.